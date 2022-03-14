Video: Pep Guardiola directs blame towards grass after Man City fail to win v Crystal Palace

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would have every right to be frustrated after his sides 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, but blaming the grass is a strange excuse.

City created the better chances on the night as shown by the overwhelming Expected Goals value in their favour, but they were unable to breach the Palace defence as a stoic back five (inc. goalkeeper) managed to keep the visitors at bay and potentially give Liverpool the opening they need to go on and lift the title.

C Palace (0.66) 0-0 (2.37) Man City — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 14, 2022

However, Guardiola seemed to take a swipe at The Eagles groundsman in his post-match interview, describing the grass as “not perfect.”

We can only hope Guardiola hasn’t taken too much inspiration from Jurgen Klopp‘s book of excuses with this one. Although, if he has we could be set for the best title fight ever in terms of excuses.

You can watch the video below.

? "We played to win the game, the stats are there. In a difficult stadium with the grass not perfect." Pep Guardiola has no issues with the chances that Man City created against Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/ZmTI8JsZD0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022

