Video: Vinicius Jr fires Real Madrid in front vs Mallorca and responds to allegedly racist crowd with dance

There’s not much players can do on the pitch when they’re the focus of alleged racist chants, but scoring the opening goal and showing they’re completely unfazed is a pretty good way of going about it.

There are reports going around tonight that Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been on the end of some racist chanting during the game with Real Mallorca, so this goal and celebration will be especially sweet for him:

This Vinicius Jr x Benzema linkup is ?pic.twitter.com/yy6WdguWIR — ? (@FtblProd) March 14, 2022

Pictures from La Liga

Vinicius Jr dancing while the Mallorca fans sing racist chants is class?? ?? pic.twitter.com/wbNYyigKlf — J?a?k?e? ? (@AFCJake2) March 14, 2022