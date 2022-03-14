Arsene Wenger names the player who is “a mixture of Ronaldo and Messi”

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has sent Liverpool a clear message over Mohamed Salah by suggesting it’s worth paying him whatever he wants if it means he stays and signs a new contract at Anfield.

The Egypt international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, and a worrying lack of progress seems to have been made to get him to put pen to paper and commit his future to the club.

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool down the years and is not a player they’ll want to lose, with Wenger making it clear just how highly he rates him.

Speaking on beIN Sports, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the Frenchman went as far as to say Salah is a mixture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Given that Wenger worked with so many world class talents in his career, this is high praise indeed, and a reminder of how important it is for LFC to keep their star player.

“£400,000-a-week? Look, every situation is different and separate,” Wenger said.

“You have to look at the medical record of the player. Never misses a game. You would do it.

“It depends as well on the physical qualities. If he’s quick, very quick, and he loses a bit, then he is still quick.

“If he’s already limited and slow, then you wouldn’t do it.

“Mo Salah, you would do it. He is a mixture of Ronaldo and Messi. He can run with the ball and give the final ball. I think he has improved a lot in giving the final ball.

“From August up until the Africa Cup of Nations, he was certainly the best player in the world.

“I have seen him score goals this season that are exceptional. On his own as well.

“Salah and (Sadio) Mane, you wouldn’t want to lose them because they become stars with Liverpool. Part of their history now.”