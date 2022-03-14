West Ham in talks to seal surprise signing of Manchester United flop

West Ham United are reportedly in talks to sign Manchester United flop Sam Johnstone from West Brom.

The England international started his career at Man Utd but never made a single senior appearance for them in a competitive game, though he’s gone on to do well with current club West Brom.

West Ham could perhaps do well to bring in a long-term replacement for the ageing Lukasz Fabianski, with Johnstone looking like a strong option after his form in the Championship.

The Hammers already seem to be in advanced negotiations over a deal for Johnstone, according to the Sun, with the 28-year-old possibly one of many targets the club will try to land this summer.

Johnstone will be a free agent at the end of the season, so is free to start talking to other English clubs now.

West Ham probably need four or five signings this summer if they are to continue the progress made under David Moyes.

