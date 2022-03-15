£42m ace admits his Tottenham future is uncertain

Tottenham misfit Giovani Lo Celso has admitted to some uncertainty over his future after leaving the club on loan in January.

The Argentina international had struggled to settle at Spurs, and is now on loan at Villarreal, having previously shone in La Liga in his time at Real Betis.

Lo Celso looks like a player who could have an impact at Tottenham under the right kind of manager, but it is perhaps hard to imagine him as Antonio Conte’s ideal style of player.

When asked about his future, he said: “I try to enjoy the day to day. Each training session, each match.

“Later, football and life will tell what is happening. I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I do know that I’m working one hundred percent, that I’m going to give my best.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer.”

