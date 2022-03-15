Another summer of change expected at Newcastle as two appointments set, but trio expected to depart

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to appoint two new high-profile members of staff.

That’s according to a recent report from ‘i News’, who claims the Magpies are set to add a new chief executive and director of football during what looks to be another summer of transformation.

The thinking behind the impending appointments is understood to help ease the workload on the current transfer team.

MORE: Ex-Red “wouldn’t say no” to Simeone as Man Utd manager and makes prediction for Atletico Madrid clash

Incomings won’t be the only thing happening at St James’ Park this summer though with several senior departures also expected.

In terms of the Magpies’ playing squad, it has been noted that a trio of first-team players is likely to be sold.

Dwight Gayle, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark are all ‘up for sale’ and are set to see their long-term futures lie away from the North East of England.