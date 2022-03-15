Arsenal closer to agreement over new Mikel Arteta contract as CL giants show interest

Arsenal are reportedly looking likely to reach an agreement over a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta in the coming weeks.

The Spanish tactician is one of a number of big names being considered by Paris Saint-Germain for next season, according to L’Equipe (via Marca).

However, Fichajes now claim that Arsenal’s management team have been working on a new deal for Arteta, who is expected to commit his future soon.

The 39-year-old’s current contract is due to expire in 2023, and it’s fair to say it looks well worth keeping faith in the former midfielder and club captain.

Despite Arteta’s inexperience at the highest level in management, he’s done some hugely impressive work in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal weren’t in great shape when Arteta took over, but he quickly helped the club win the FA Cup in 2019/20.

Champions League football as eluded the north Londoners for some time now, but the improvements by Arteta mean they’re now the major favourites to clinch fourth spot this season.

It’s not too surprising that someone like PSG could be interested, but Arsenal fans can seemingly rest assured that the club will be working to get the manager to commit his future.