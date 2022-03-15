Arsenal have enquired about Real Madrid star Eden Hazard, looking to bring him back to the Premier League.

Hazard, formerly of London rivals Chelsea, has failed to live up to expectations in Spain, after becoming a Premier League great during his time in England. Hazard moved to Real Madrid in 2019, but has only scored four goals in that time.

At Chelsea, he won their player of the year four times in his seven-year stint, but has failed to win any personal awards in Spain.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Arsenal have enquired about the Madrid star. Hazard looks a completely different player at Madrid, and maybe a move back to England could rejuvenate the Belgian winger.

If Mikel Arteta can get Hazard back playing to a similar level he produced in a Chelsea shirt, then it would be a fantastic signing. The 31-year-old has plenty of experience, and could be a key factor in the development of some of the youngsters at The Emirates.

Hazard is a prime example of a player who thought a move away would progress his career. Sometimes you’re best staying at the club you’re comfortable at, and have proven yourself to be a world-class player.

This would be positive for Arsenal fans, if the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli can learn off the tricky wide player.