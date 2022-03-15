Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: Liverpool given major injury boost with star to return to training.

Man City’s draw on Monday night has absolutely opened the door in the title race even further, but a trip to the Emirates isn’t easy just now and there’s every reason to think that Arsenal could take at least a point from the game.

Mikel Arteta’s men have improved as the season has progressed and a top-four finish does look like a genuine possibility, so Liverpool will need to be at their best and having Mo Salah available will certainly help that.

He was ruled as a major doubt to miss the game after a foot injury kept him out of training during the week, but he was set to return to the training field today and it now looks like he should be fit enough to start tomorrow.

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Liverpool look set to go into the game without James Milner, so it will be interesting to see if Salah does indeed start or if Jurgen Klopp trusts the others to get the job done by keeping the Egyptian star on the bench to start with.