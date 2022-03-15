Mikel Arteta gives grounded response to Arsenal’s superb run of form

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given a level-headed and grounded response to questions about his team’s superb recent run of form.

The Gunners are clear favourites to finish in the top four after showing huge improvement under Arteta, with the team currently on a run of nine wins from their last eleven Premier League games.

Up next for Arsenal is a much tougher fixture in the form of Liverpool, but Arteta’s side can surely go into that game with plenty of confidence after their recent results and performances.

Arteta, however, is not getting carried away, insisting his Arsenal side have not done anything yet…

On whether Arsenal are one of the best teams in the country again: "There are better teams in the country and that’s what the league table shows. We haven’t done anything.” — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 15, 2022

The Spanish tactician rightly points out that there are better teams in the country than his AFC side right now, even if they may be one of the most in-form sides.

The league table doesn’t lie, however, with improvement to be made for the north London giants if they are to get back to where they really want to be, and where they were for so long under Arsene Wenger.