Arteta lifts lid on what is holding up Lacazette’s new Arsenal contract

Arsenal is currently preparing to host league chasers, Liverpool, in what will be a blockbuster encounter in the country’s capital on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners will come into Wednesday’s mammoth Premier League tie in sensational form after winning all of their last five domestic matches.

Although all eyes will be on which giant can come away from the Emirates Stadium with all three points later on this week, there is a cloud hanging over the Londoners that comes in the form of striker Alexandre Lacazette, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Can Arsenal agree a new contract with Lacazette?

Rumoured to be wanted by Barcelona (Le10Sport), Lacazette’s impending free agency status will undoubtedly cause concern for Arteta, as well as fans, who have witnessed the Frenchman’s form hit a new high in recent weeks.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about Lacazette’s contract, although previously revealing the club plan to discuss a new deal at the end of the season, Arteta has confirmed that the club is struggling to agree on the length of the striker’s new contract.

“I think with Alex it is very clear what he brings to the team,” Arteta said.

“He has shown it consistently since I have been here and what we have to resolve is the contractual timing and in the best possible way when we are all on the same page.”

