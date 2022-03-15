Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have accidentally uploaded a video to Instagram featuring a naked Gerard Pique in the background.

In a way it’s slightly surprising this doesn’t happen more in modern football, with players so often filming stuff in the dressing rooms after games, but Aubameyang was quick to remove this from his Instagram, so perhaps there have been others that were also removed before too many people noticed!

El Nacional have the video, however, which shows Aubameyang filming team-mates Memphis Depay and Dani Alves, but with seemingly a completely naked Pique in the background.

Luckily for Pique, it’s a bit of a blurry image, so it’s not as X-rated as it could have been, but the Spaniard will surely want Aubameyang to be a bit more careful with his camera work in future!

The Gabon international joined Barca from Arsenal in January and has started well at the Nou Camp, with Xavi heaping praise on his impact.

“Auba has practically been a gift from heaven,” the Spanish tactician said.

“He is a positive player, he has come into the dressing room very well, he adapts well to the team, he creates scoring chances, he scores, he presses, it is a privilege to train him.”