Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target names Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as the player he looks up to the most.

At the beginning of the month, Fichajes reported that Chelsea and Arsenal were among the clubs showing an interest in Villareal’s Yeremi Pino. The 19-year-old is an exciting young winger, who recently scored four goals in one game against Espanyol.

The Spanish wide man is slowly making himself a regular in the Villareal team, and has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as someone he looks up to. “He won me over with his mentality and sacrifice. A player who might not be a pure talent, but who, based on work, perseverance and effort, gets to where he wants to,” said Pino, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The mentality of Ronaldo is something Pino looks up to, which can only benefit him in his career. When Ronaldo came to England, he was a skinny, slight, weak attacker. His hard work and commitment to his job has changed his body completely and he looks a completely different man to the one who moved to Manchester United.

The comments from Pino could be hinting at a ‘come and get me’ plea to Manchester United, as I’m sure he’s fully aware of the links to other clubs. According to Sport Witness, he currently has an €80m release clause, which could put off potential buyers.

“For me, he was a point of reference for everything. Today, the thing that strikes me most about him is his intact ambition: he is 37 and continues to fight and work harder than anyone to keep winning. An example, I know that there are people who say that he affects the way a team plays. I reply that he is still one of the few able to carry that team on his shoulders and win a game alone,” Pino added, on Ronaldo.