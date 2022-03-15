Chelsea was recently criticised by the UK Government following a series of chants by fans aimed at supporting owner Roman Abramovich.

After the UK Government recently made the decision to sanction Abramovich, the situation that the Blues now find themselves in is unprecedented.

Billionaire Abramovich is under strict financial sanctions which sees his assets, including Chelsea Football Club, frozen, following his native Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine last month.

The Premier League giants’ ownership is now set to change hands in the near future with Saudi Media Group reportedly one of many interested parties, as per CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

Following what has been a hugely turbulent time for the Londoners, fans of the Blues have been quick to show their unwavering support for Abramovich whose near two-decade-long tenure has seen the club lift 18 major trophies, including two Champions Leagues and five Premier League titles.

Thomas Tuchel defends Chelsea fans

Heard on the terraces of Stamford Bridge chanting their Russian owner’s name, criticism for the nature of the fans’ chants has come from the UK Government who recently requested the club prevent their supporters from singing about Abramovich.

Earlier this week, as quoted by the Mirror, a spokesperson for the Government said: “We recognise the strength of feeling around people’s clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time.

“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.”

However, speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, when asked what his response is to the Government’s recent request, manager Thomas Tuchel hit back with a sarcastic comment, recommending that Parliament consider debate more pressing issues.