Barcelona considering surprise Chelsea transfer raid

Barcelona are reportedly interested in strengthening in attack this summer, with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku one of the players on their radar.

The Catalan giants are looking at the likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah, but Lukaku is also a possible backup option if those players don’t work out, according to AS.

Lukaku has had a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, scoring only 11 goals in 32 games, and that could put his future in doubt this summer.

The Belgium international is capable of much better than this, scoring 30 goals for Inter Milan last season and 34 the year before that, while he’s also previously shone at Everton earlier in his career.

Lukaku could surely do a job for Barcelona, who have managed to revive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s career since signing him from Arsenal in January.

Chelsea face uncertainty this summer amid the ongoing sanctions against club owner Roman Abramovich, and that could mean big names like Lukaku end up leaving.

CFC have other options up front, however, so may well feel it’s not too big a blow to lose Lukaku, as Kai Havertz looks ready to become first choice up front.