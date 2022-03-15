Erling Haaland is being linked with a host of clubs this summer, due to a £64m release clause in his contract.

Undoubtedly a bargain for such a player, but I’m sure it’s a huge disappointment for Borussia Dortmund to only receive this amount of money for him.

According to The Sun, whoever signs the Norwegian forward may have to experience the same problem. They are reporting that agent Mino Raiola is likely to request a similar release clause in his contract, if he does move to a new club.

If a potential release clause is a similar price to the one in his current contract, it won’t be long again before rival clubs try and sign the striker. Raiola is known for wanting to squeeze every last penny out of deals, and bouncing Haaland between clubs benefits him financially.

This may put off potential suitors, due to the fact Haaland may be tempted to leave swiftly after he signs. Although they would likely profit in terms of the transfer fee, they won’t get back what they pay in agent fees, signing on fees, wages and more.

Further to the report, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in the striker.