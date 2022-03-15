Fabrizio Romano says Man United attacker will leave Old Trafford this summer

Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that the South American striker will not be extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Cavani, 35, joined the Red Devils during the summer of 2020 on a free transfer after seeing his contract with Paris-Saint Germain expire.

Since arriving in England’s top-flight, the experienced Uruguay international has directly contributed to 26 goals in 55 appearances, in all competitions.

However, following a string of niggling injuries, the 35-year-old has seen his game time heavily reduced in recent times – much to the frustration of some fans.

Confirming that the former Paris-Saint Germain hitman has a lot of say when it comes to his playing time, interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who spoke after United’s 1-1 draw against Southampton last month (as quoted by Mirror), said: “Edi trained well in the last three days but, at the end, he didn’t feel quite well enough to be able to play.”

Although a lot of United fans will be saddened at the prospect of Cavani leaving, there is no denying that United need to concentrate on recruiting a younger, more fresh-faced striker – especially if they’re going to retain Cristiano Ronaldo (37) for one more season.

