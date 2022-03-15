Former Scottish professional footballer dies in tragic car accident

Former Scottish professional footballer Paul Hampshire has died after being struck by a car on Sunday.

Hampshire, aged 40, was hit by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning near his home town of Dunbar.

His family have described the incident as a “tragic accident.”

As quoted by The Sun, they said: “It is with a saddened heart that Paul Hampshire, our beloved husband, dad, son, brother and uncle, has lost his life in a tragic accident.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolence and support. It has meant so much to the whole family.”

Hampshire was a popular figure at Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers, and East Fife, making 51, 54, and 47 appearances respectively.

In a statement, the Police said: “Road Policing officers in East Lothian can confirm that the man who died following a fatal collision on the A1 near Dunbar at the weekend, has been identified as 40-year-old Paul Hampshire.”

Inspector Brenda Sinclair, from Dalkeith Road Policing Unit added: “Our thoughts are very much with Paul’s family and friends at this terrible time.

“Enquiries into the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 0269 of Sunday, 13 March, 2022.”