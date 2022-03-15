Manchester United considering £100m transfer after significant developments elsewhere

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England international would likely cost around £100million to prise away from Spurs, but he’s now a priority for Man Utd as Manchester City seem to be focusing on signing Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils could also have an edge in the race to sign Kane as they’re linked with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a reunion sure to appeal to the 28-year-old.

Kane enjoyed some of the finest form of his career under Pochettino at Tottenham, and they could make a winning combination if they work together again at Old Trafford.

Kane hasn’t quite been at his best this season, scoring just 11 league goals so far, but he has improved somewhat since Antonio Conte took over at Spurs.

One imagines Kane could score plenty of goals in the right team, though it’s debatable if United would really be the best option for him as they continue to look like a shadow of their former selves.

Even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t quite been able to hit top form for MUFC this season.