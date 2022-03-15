Video: Thierry Henry tells Jamie Carragher how he destroyed him for iconic Arsenal goal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry talked Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards through one of his most famous goals for the Gunners.

See below as the Frenchman explains what was going through his head before he waltzed past the Liverpool defence to score a crucial goal in that legendary Invincibles season…

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

This must have been painful viewing for Carragher, who was a fine defender for Liverpool in a long and successful career, but who was made to look foolish by the brilliance of Henry here.

