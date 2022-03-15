Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay big for the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Red Devils already have the world class David de Gea as their number one, but it seems they’re not ruling out strengthening in that position again in the near future.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd remain keen on Oblak, and could be ready to pay as much as €80million to bring the Slovenia international to Old Trafford.

Oblak is one of the best ‘keepers in world football, so could perhaps be worth trying to bring in as a replacement for De Gea in the near future, even if the Spaniard remains a hugely important player for the club at the moment.

It wasn’t so long ago that De Gea was going through a pretty poor run of form, so there’s every chance the 31-year-old can’t be relied on for too much longer.

MUFC will get a close look at Oblak tonight when Atletico Madrid visit for this evening’s big game in the Champions League.

Oblak will surely be a key player for Diego Simeone’s side if they are to stand any chance of going through to the next round.