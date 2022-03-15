Tottenham would do well to seal the transfer of unsettled Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, according to former Premier League ace Noel Whelan.

The England international’s Liverpool future looks in some doubt at the moment after a lack of playing time, and one imagines many other top clubs would have him, and would be able to give him the kind of playing time he merits.

Spurs have been mentioned as potential suitors for Gomez by 90min in a recent report, and Whelan thinks he’d be a fine option for the north Londoners to bring in this summer to give themselves a more “formidable” defence for Antonio Conte to work with next season.

The Italian tactician is likely to want to strengthen this inconsistent squad, as he’s used to working with far better players than this from his time in charge of the likes of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Liverpool fans might not be too keen to see a solid and reliable squad player like Gomez joining a rival, but Whelan thinks it could be a good move.

“I think it’d be a great move,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“You’ve got Ben Davies playing as a left-sided centre-back. Really, you’d like to push him a little bit further forward in that left wing-back role if possible.

“If you had somebody like Gomez, with his experience at the back, along with Dier and Romero, what a formidable three that would be.

“I think it’d really make a difference having somebody like Joe Gomez back there.

“He’d be going back home, pretty much. Charlton is where he started. It would make sense to want to go back to that neck of the woods.

“For Tottenham, I think that would be an improvement on what they need in terms of that defensive stability. A back three you can really trust.

“He’s somebody that knows and is proven in the Premier League.”