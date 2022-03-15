Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal transfer target Jonathan David will leave his current club in the summer.

David, a forward for reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille, has produced another impressive campaign for the club but has his heart on a transfer away from the club.

Romano has reported that at least 10 clubs are tracking the Canadian, meaning Arsenal will have a fair bit of competition to sign him if their reported interest is accurate.

Jonathan David, definitely one to watch in UCL and in the summer. He will leave Lille – transfer will surely happen, ongoing process. He’s on the list for 10 European top clubs. ?? #transfers Full focus on UCL and 1 pt away from qualifying to Qatar 2022 with Canada this month. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2022

The 22-year-old striker has scored 13 goals in 28 league games this season, adding four more in nine other appearances across other competitions including the Champions League.

Arsenal want the striker to replace the expected departures of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette, who both have their contracts expiring in the summer.

Former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also let go in January, leaving the club with the prospect of having no senior strikers in the team come the summer.

The Gunners are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season, sitting one point ahead of fifth place Man United and with three games in hand.

However, next season it is imperative Arsenal recruit some new firepower, as the squad they currently possess would be unable to compete effectively on multiple fronts, especially considering one of those fronts might be the Champions League.