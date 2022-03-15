Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Harry Kane to leave Tottenham amid ongoing Manchester United transfer rumours involving the England international.

Kane has been a world class performer in a long career at Spurs, scoring 242 goals in 375 games for the north London club in total.

However, Kane is yet to win a single piece of silverware, and Agbonlahor believes it’s time for the 28-year-old to look to leave his current employers for the likes of Man Utd or Man City this summer.

However, the pundit told talkSPORT that he only thinks Kane should go to United if they get a “proper” manager this summer.

“You have got to go. I think the joke’s over now. He has given them so much, Harry Kane, this season as well, he stayed. Nowhere near winning a trophy, nowhere near getting the top four,” Agbonlahor said.

“If I was him, I would 100% go to Manchester City, if they still want him, though. If Manchester United can get the proper manager, then go to Manchester United.”

Kane Man United transfer talk surfaces, but would City be the better choice?

Kane has been linked with MUFC by the Daily Mirror, who state that the player is rated at around £100million and could be keen to work with Mauricio Pochettino again.

The Argentine, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, got the best out of Kane when he was Tottenham manager, and they could work well together at Old Trafford.

If Kane wants the guarantee of silverware, however, moving to the Etihad Stadium would surely be the safer bet.

Even if Pochettino takes over at United, it’s a long-term project to get them back to their best, whereas Pep Guardiola’s City side are already arguably the best team in the world, and just need a quality goal-scorer like Kane to make them pretty much the perfect side.