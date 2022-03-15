Monday night saw Liverpool handed a massive boost in their bid to win their second Premier League title after narrow leaders Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace.

Following Pep Guardiola’s Selhurst Park slip up, Jurgen Klopp now finds his Reds just four points off top spot but with a hugely important game-in-hand.

Liverpool’s next match comes in the form of a blockbuster encounter against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who themselves are in fine form after winning five of their last six outings.

The mammoth tie, which is scheduled for Wednesday night, will see both sides look to continue their winning ways with Arsenal very much on course to qualify next season’s Champions League and Liverpool, of course, hoping to close the gap at the top.

MORE: “I’d be waiting for him. Next game, do him – Boff!” – Arsenal legend slams ‘disrespectful’ Spurs star

Although likely to come into the game as favourites anyway, Liverpool has been sweating on the availability of star man Mo Salah, who appeared to hurt his foot while in action during his side’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Mo Salah to make Liverpool return?

Confirmed to be absent from training earlier this week (Liverpool Echo), there have been major question marks over whether or not the prolific Egyptian will be fit in time to play against Arsenal.

However, speaking to reporters recently about the likelihood of fans seeing their beloved number 11 in action, Klopp admitted that it ‘looks like’ Salah will be available to face the Gunners.

Klopp says Mo Salah “looks like” he will be available for Arsenal. “He is a tough cookie. Now we get the message that he’s ready to train today.”#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 15, 2022

Whether or not Klopp will select the Egypt international to start is another question, but given the German’s recent update, fans can probably expect to see the 29-year-old at some point on Wednesday evening.