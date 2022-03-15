Leicester City poised to make major backroom change this summer

Leicester City club doctor Dr Bryan English is reportedly set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer as part of a reshuffle of the club’s backroom team.

English joined the Foxes from Middlesbrough in 2020, but manager Brendan Rodgers now looks set to revamp the medical team once again.

“Our idea was to revamp the medical team,” Rodgers said that September, “and we’re looking to bring in a head of medicine to oversee the medical side ahead of that transition to a new training ground.”

The Athletic report that Leicester are now “looking to appoint a new full-time club doctor” as Dr English’s two-year contract is due to expire at the end of this season, and won’t be renewed.

Leicester have been an exceptionally well-run club from top to bottom in recent years, so fans will surely be hoping these changes don’t cause too much disruption and that a quality replacement can be brought in.