Manchester City are reportedly one of three clubs chasing the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Poland international is attracting plenty of interest at the moment as he approaches the final year of his contract, with Fichajes claiming Bayern may be tempted to cash in this summer instead of risking losing him on a free.

The report names Man City, Manchester United and Real Madrid as the three clubs chasing Lewandowski, while he’s also recently been linked as a surprising and ambitious target for Arsenal by FourFourTwo.

It seems unlikely that Lewandowski would opt for the Gunners right now if he wants to carry on competing for major trophies and trying to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or, but could a move to Manchester be more realistic?

Lewandowski transfer looks like just what City need

We saw City held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last night, with Pep Guardiola’s side lacking that lethal finisher to put away the huge number of good chances his team created.

The result means Liverpool now have the chance to get to within just one point of City if they win their game in hand, and if the Reds end up coming back to win the title, it will surely be clear that failing to replace legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero was a big mistake.

Lewandowski could give MCFC that world class finisher they need, with the 33-year-old still performing at an incredible level and showing no sign of slowing down with age.

Man Utd would also do well to land the former Borussia Dortmund man if they are to be title contenders again any time soon, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a decent season, but will be 38 next term and is already showing signs that he can no longer play every game, so if the Red Devils could lure Lewandowski to Old Trafford it would be great business.