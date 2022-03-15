Liverpool lead Arsenal in race for potential €70million transfer

Liverpool reportedly lead the race for the transfer of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Sweden international has shone in his time in La Liga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, even if he has recently hit a bit of a goal drought.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool are now showing the strongest interest in a transfer deal for Isak, who would cost around €70million.

Arsenal have also been linked with Isak by the Daily Star, and there’s no doubt he could be an exciting addition for either of these clubs.

Liverpool could do well to ensure they have more depth up front, with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane not getting any younger.

Todo Fichajes also suggest Isak’s arrival could come in the place of Divock Origi, who could leave Anfield for more first-team football.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would do well to bring in Isak as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners may well need more than one signing up front this summer, however, as they also have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah coming to the ends of their contracts.