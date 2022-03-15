Liverpool make decision on 23-year-old amid West Ham & Crystal Palace transfer interest

Liverpool have reportedly decided they will not be selling Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer, and don’t seem keen on sending him out on loan either.

The talented young goalkeeper recently shone for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea, making some fine saves during the match and then scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

Reports now claim Kelleher has clubs in the Premier League monitoring his situation, with West Ham and Crystal Palace understood to be two of his main suitors.

Still, Liverpool want the Republic of Ireland international to remain part of their squad next season, so it seems he’ll continue to push Alisson for his place.

It won’t be easy for Kelleher to get in to Klopp’s side ahead of a world class ‘keeper like Alisson, but it seems that his club rate him highly enough that they don’t want him going anywhere else.

West Ham could certainly have done with the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for the ageing Lukasz Fabianski, but the east Londoners may have to look elsewhere.