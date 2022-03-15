Worry for Liverpool as club chief promises manager major forward transfer

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly one of the big-name forwards on the transfer radar of Barcelona ahead of the summer.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for Liverpool, and AS claim that Barca boss Xavi is a big fan of his, though Erling Haaland would probably be the club’s priority.

AS claim that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has promised Xavi a major signing up front, and Salah would surely be an exciting option for the Catalan giants.

Having said that, Barcelona thought they were getting a world class talent when they signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool not so long ago, and that deal didn’t work out.

Salah perhaps seems a safer bet, but you can never know for sure how even the best players are going to perform when they move from one league to another, or even between teams in the same league.

Chelsea were also stung this way when they signed Fernando Torres from Liverpool back in 2011, while Manchester United will now be regretting what seemed like such an exciting move for Alexis Sanchez in 2018.