Club in contact with Liverpool over potential €120million Mohamed Salah transfer

Liverpool reportedly face growing interest in star player Mohamed Salah ahead of the summer transfer window.

The latest transfer news states that the Reds have been approached over Salah by Paris Saint-Germain, who want the Egypt international as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe as he nears the end of his contract, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that Liverpool would ask for as much as €120million for their top scorer, though one imagines their negotiating position could be weakened by the fact that the 29-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

Salah’s current deal is due to expire in 2023, so Liverpool might find themselves under pressure to cash in on him this summer or else risk losing him on a free in a year’s time.

This will certainly be a worry for LFC fans, but former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside that he can’t see Salah leaving, and this speculation will be part of a bid to get himself the best deal possible from the club.

“Salah and his representatives are surely just trying to get him the best deal they can,” Chadwick said.

“I’d be really surprised if Liverpool don’t give him what he wants. It would be incredibly foolish to let him leave the club, especially for another Premier League team.

“The one reason he might want to move on is money. I’m sure there are teams out there who could offer him more money than Liverpool. But from a footballing perspective, it’s hard to make a big step up from Liverpool really.

“Man City are the only team ahead of them really. I think he’s just trying to get himself the best deal possible, but I can’t see him leaving Liverpool.”