Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has fired a warning over to his former club about the potential appointment of Erik ten Hag.

The Ajax manager has been extensively linked to the Man United job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked earlier in the season, and is ahead of the other main target Mauricio Pochettino.

The Dutchman has impressed as Ajax manager in the last few years, guiding the team on a memorable Champions League semi-final run which only ended with the last kick of the game when Lucas Moura squeezed a quick shot into the Ajax net to deny them a spot in the final.

However, Tuttomercatoweb report 1999 treble-winner Stam told Sky Sports Italy Ten Hag would be dealing with a completely different animal to what he is used to in Man United.

He said: “At Ajax he obviously has the finances to grow the team with young people.

“For him, Man United would be something different from what he is experiencing in the Netherlands. He has to take this step forward in his career.”

United had regained a sense of identity under Solskjaer, who took the team to back-to-back top four finishes for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson, but after a poor run this season The Red Devils lost all sense of unity and continued to bounce from embarrassment to embarrassment.

Ten Hag is the man many United fans want to takeover in order to rebuild the team and cultivate a winning culture. But Stam is right to highlight his lack of experience of managing a dressing room of big personalities could bite him when he takes over at United.