Man United legend defends Harry Maguire but still calls for two centre-back signings

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called on his old club to make two big-name signings in defence, despite defending the form of Harry Maguire.

The former Red Devils star believes a lot of what’s going on with Maguire right now is bad luck, which can happen to even the best players at some point in their careers.

Still, Ferdinand is keen to see Man Utd to strengthen at the back, saying he’d sign Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos and Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo.

Even if Ferdinand doesn’t want to go in too strong with criticism of Maguire, he surely doesn’t have that much faith in the England international to turn things around for himself if he wants to see two big names like Marquinhos and Araujo coming to Old Trafford, as they would surely both be signed to be first choice alongside Raphael Varane, who joined in a high-profile move last summer.

Ferdinand told Vibe with Five: “I would sign Marquinhos. I would sign the Uruguayan at Barcelona [Araujo].

“What’s killing for him is it seems week after week someone is questioning something about Harry Maguire, and it’s quite glaring.

“And listen, we’ve all been through moments like this, in my career it happened. But a lot of the time it’s luck.

“There’s moments in careers like Harry Maguire is going through now where everything you seem to do there seems to be a problem, there’s a mistake.

“Every mistake you make gets punished and highlighted. Whereas sometimes in my career where I was making mistakes but they didn’t score, or the keeper pulled me out of it, or Vidic made a tackle.

“That’s what happens in a team, it’s riding that little bit of luck you need. And Harry Maguire I think he needs a little bit of luck to get out of this dip in form he’s got right now.”