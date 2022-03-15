Manchester United came unstuck against a wily opponent in Atletico Madrid as the La Liga champions edged their way into the quarter final.

After an impressive start in the first half which saw Atletico score against the run of play, a slow second half marred by small fouls from Atletico gave them all they needed to get through the game.

Man United were certainly good enough for at least a draw tonight, but their lack of experience made all the difference. As well the referee not giving United any favours.

But how did each individual fare as United crashed out and confirmed another trophyless season for The Red Devils.

De Gea (7) – Didn’t have a whole lot to do and could do nothing against Renan Lodi’s header. Solid distribution bar one occasion he was put under pressure from Harry Maguire.

Diogo Dalot (6) – Partly to blame for the Atletico goal but had three players around him when defending left him with an impossible job at the far post. Gave United some thrust in the right but shots were ultimately easy for Jan Oblak to deal with.

Raphael Varane (7) – Solid game for Varane and dealt with everything defensively. Had a header almost go in but for a brilliant reaction stop from Oblak.

Harry Maguire (6) – Generally dealt with defensive duties well and distribution was strong most of the game apart from one where he put De Gea under it.

Alex Telles (6) – Solid and gave United a solid option of the left flank. Didn’t provide the same thrust on the left Dalot did on the right but was nevertheless solid.

Scott McTominay (6) – Another solid performer tonight, won the ball when needed and distributed well.

Fred (8) – The Red Devils best player tonight. Brilliant in the first half and sub seemed harsh but was necessary considering the game state. Playing higher up the pitch has been a revelation under Rangnick.

Bruno Fernandes (6) – Played quite well but ultimately unable to create anything more clear cut than a chance in the first half when Elanga’s effort was saved by Oblak’s face at point blank range.

Anthony Elanga (5) – A bright start which included his saved point blank effort, but soon faded from prominence in the game. Failed to track back when he needed to for the goal Atletico scored.

Jadon Sancho (5) – Bright on the left and came close to an equaliser in the second half but his effort whistled over the bar. Isolated too often on the left and ultimately was unable to beat his man enough times to be effective.

Cristiano Ronaldo (6) – Dropped deep and linked well in the first half but too often in positions which offered no threat. Faded as game went on and was unable to produce the same heroics as he did at the weekend.

Subs: Rashford (2), Matic (7), Pogba (6), Cavani (3), Mata (7) – Marcus Rashford gave the ball away in almost every attack he participated in, a shocking cameo for a player who clearly needs some time out of the team to sit and recover.

Matic and Mata both provided some steel and power to the engine room where the other attackers had failed to do so. Edinson Cavani was anonymous and a waste of a sub to be frank.