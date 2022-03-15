Man United predicted line up vs Atletico Madrid: No Pogba in Reds’ biggest game of the season

Manchester United play one of their biggest games of the season tonight as Atletico Madrid come to Old Trafford for the second leg of this Champions League last-16 tie.

The Red Devils are in a good position after getting a 1-1 draw in Spain in the first leg, but Anthony Elanga’s strike no longer has the added benefit of being an away goal due to the rule changes in the competition this season.

This means Man Utd still need to attack and play to win this match, which will be no mean feat against this impressive Diego Simeone side.

It’s vital Ralf Rangnick gets his team selection spot on, and we think we could see something like this from United tonight…

This seems like United’s strongest team, which is the harsh reality for Paul Pogba these days, as he surely doesn’t warrant a starting place ahead of a fully fit Bruno Fernandes.

Apart from that, the team largely picks itself, though Rangnick has rotated his full-backs quite a lot, without yet seeming to settle on his first choices on the right or left-hand side, so there’s every chance we could see one or both of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles as well.

There’s also no room for Marcus Rashford, another big name whose form hasn’t been too great this season, with Elanga surely deserving another opportunity to use his pace and goal threat to trouble the Atletico defence.