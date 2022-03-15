Manchester City are interested in bringing Neymar to the Etihad, after reports claim he could leave the PSG this summer.

According to Fichajes, three clubs are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian star. Manchester City, Barcelona and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the 30-year-old.

A move to Newcastle seems unlikely due to their league position, and Barcelona may not have the funds to complete the transfer. Manchester City, however, have the money to offer and the attraction of Champions League football.

With Erling Haaland reportedly on his way to Manchester, you’d expect a few departures if Pep Guardiola was to bring in the two stars. Raheem Sterling is one who’s been linked away in recent months, so this could signal the end of his City tenure.

The Athletic described Sterling’s situation as “complicated” and the signing of two forward megastars could be the final nail in the coffin. With his contract due to expire next year, City may look to move him on this summer.

If they don’t, he could leave the club for free next year, so cashing in while they can is a real possibility.