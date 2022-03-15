Manchester United have sent an offer to Dortmund star Manuel Akanji.

Ralf Rangnick is keen to improve the defence at Manchester United, with Akanji on the shortlist to come to Old Trafford. The Swiss defender’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, and is yet to negotiate a new deal at Dortmund.

According to BILD, Dortmund have offered Akanji a contract worth around €8m a year, which he rejected. Further to the report, Rangnick wants to offer Akanji a deal worth around €15m a year, almost double his current wage.

Akanji reportedly sees Manchester United as a dream move, but their Champions League status could be a key factor in whether he joins the club. Dortmund are set to qualify for the competition with ease, whereas it’s going to be a much tougher task for Rangnick’s men.

However, money often talks, and the huge offer from Manchester United would be difficult to turn down for anyone. United are in a difficult position when singing players, as they are unsure who their next manager is going to be.

The current manager may think Akanji is a good fit, whereas the next man may not. This could mean Akanji will delay any decision, waiting to see who is appointed.