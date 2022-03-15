Manchester United star boasts impressive record against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and fans will be boosted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s record against their opponents.

Ronaldo has faced Atletico on several occasions, most notably during his time at Real Madrid, a local rival. Ronaldo has faced Atletico 35 times in his career, scoring 25 goals. The results are fairly mixed, but he has come out on top more times than he’s lost.

The 37-year-old has won 17 of his 35 games, just under half. He’s drawn nine and lost nine, but a draw won’t be enough when they face each other this week. United managed a 1-1 draw in the away leg and will feel confident going into the home fixture knowing they don’t have to chase a goal.

Ronaldo’s record against Atletico in the Champions League is what matters this week, and he’s rarely lost against the Madrid club. He’s faced them 11 times in the competition, only losing twice. He’s also scored seven goals against them, sometimes in the biggest games of all.

For Juventus, Ronaldo defeated Atletico, scoring a second-leg hat-trick in the round of 16 of the Champions League. He also defeated them in two finals, scoring a penalty in one and the decisive penalty in a shootout in the other.

The Portuguese forward is in fantastic form, after grabbing a hattrick in their most recent game at home to Tottenham.