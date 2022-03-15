Pair of €250m Barcelona stars being monitored in preparation for Man United transfer

The latest Man United transfer news comes from Spanish giants Barcelona, who are sweating over the future of two of their brightest prospects.

Barcelona, owing to their financial troubles last summer, are in the process of an intense rebuild which has seen the prominence of the club’s La Masia academy return to the forefront of club player recruitment.

Gavi, one such product who has broken in the Barcelona first team this season and who is a regular under manager Xavi, is causing growing concern for Barcelona with his contract due to expire in 2023.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Gavi is being tracked by a number of high profile clubs from the Premier League and the continent, including Man United, who are aware he has a release clause of €50m until June before it doubles to a staggering €100m going into the final year of his contract.

Along with Gavi, abrasive defender Ronald Aruajo is also attracting interest from The Red Devils, who are in need of reinforcements at centre back.

Araujo, like Gavi, has been a mainstay in Barcelona’s team this season, mainly due to him being a better complement to Gerard Pique than any of the alternatives at the club. However, as he too approaches his final year, clubs might be put off a transfer when they see they would need to deal with a release clause of €200m.

CM and CB are both positions United need to improve upon, and with the respective ages of Gavi, 17, and Araujo, 23, United would be able to see their best days ahead of them.