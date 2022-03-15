(Photo) Man United mocked by Atletico Madrid midfielder following Champions League elimination

Man United have been mocked by Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera following their Champions League elimination.

Diego Simeone’s side travelled to Old Trafford for the second-leg after a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano and used every ounce of experience to turn the match into a war of attrition and eek a win out of the tie.

Despite a bright first-half for Ralf Rangnick’s side they were unable to force a breakthrough and Atletico put the ball in the back of net with the one real bit of attacking quality they produced all game via Renan Lodi’s back post header.

In the post match celebrations the goal’s provider Antoine Griezmann posted an image on his Twitter page.

It was here that Herrera took the opportunity to troll The Red Devils, putting two fingers up at the back of the photo while another person next to him put one finger up.

We imagine it isn’t purely a coincidence that this was also the overall aggregate scoreline over the two legs.

E Q U I P O ! ??? @Atleti pic.twitter.com/y6cX3pVVCe — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 15, 2022

The La Liga champions join Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Benfica in the quarter-final draw on March 18, with two from Chelsea or Lille and Villarreal or Juventus joining them.