Former Man United ace comments on chances of signing Mohamed Salah from Liverpool

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick does not think his old club have any chance of sealing the transfer of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The ex-Red Devil told CaughtOffside he couldn’t see Salah moving to Man Utd “in a million years” despite some talk that the Egypt international could be open to moving to another Premier League club.

Salah’s future is currently a big worry for Liverpool, with the 29-year-old yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, with his current contract due to expire in 2023.

A report from Football Insider adds that Salah could be keen to stay in England if he does leave Anfield, but Chadwick is convinced there’s no chance he’d make the controversial move to United.

“I couldn’t see Salah going to United in a million years!” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “For his legacy at Liverpool, if he went to United that would be a really, really strange one.

“Salah and his representatives are surely just trying to get him the best deal they can. I’d be really surprised if Liverpool don’t give him what he wants. It would be incredibly foolish to let him leave the club, especially for another Premier League team.

“I can see him fitting in at Manchester City, or maybe Chelsea, where he had a spell earlier in his career. Still, I’d be incredibly be surprised if Salah did leave, and if he does I’d imagine it would be for another league altogether.

“The one reason he might want to move on is money. I’m sure there are teams out there who could offer him more money than Liverpool. But from a footballing perspective, it’s hard to make a big step up from Liverpool really.

“Man City are the only team ahead of them really. I think he’s just trying to get himself the best deal possible, but I can’t see him leaving Liverpool.”