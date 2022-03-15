Serie A goalkeeper with six clean sheets in 14 set to join Newcastle in bargain deal

Newcastle United look set to secure the signature of Serie A shot stopper Thomas Strakosha on a bargain deal this summer.

The Lazio number 1 has kept six clean sheets in 14 Serie A games this season as he displaced Pepe Reina from the starting xi.

According to CalcioMercato, the Magpies are said to have been monitoring Strakosha due to the imminent expiration of his contract this summer, as they look to find competition to Martin Dubravka.

The Albanian has earned 18 caps for the national side, so would provide international pedigree to the Newcastle shot stopping department.

However, considering the clubs new found wealth following its Saudi-backed takeover earlier in the season, it is slightly surprising they are going for a cut-price deal such as this one.

On the other hand it shows they are smart enough to still look for smart low price deals. There are plenty of players this summer who are out of contract and a number could be useful players for The Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s side have rocketed themselves away from the relegation zone after a strong run of form since January. Their first loss in some time came against Chelsea last weekend.