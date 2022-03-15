Several potential Chelsea buyers have approached British property tycoon Nick Candy in order to support his bid to buy the club.

According to the Press Association news agency, Candy has been approached by a number of other potential buyers for Chelsea in order to support his bid for the club after revelations he had his financing in place to finalise a bid for the club.

Chelsea were put up for sale by Roman Abramovich following the Russian invasion of Ukraine with Abramovich trying to spare the club from the threat of sanctions the UK government were preparing to impose on the Russian.

However, with the club still owned by him when the UK government came down with sanctions, Chelsea, being one of his assets, had a number of their operations frozen which put the club’s immediate future at risk.

The government are expected to oversee the sale of the club to another party, with Candy being one of the primary protagonists of those expected to launch a bid for the club.

The finer details still need to ironed out, but if Candy is now receiving further support from other buyers then his position to buy the club will only be strengthened.