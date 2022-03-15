Ex-Red “wouldn’t say no” to Simeone as Man Utd manager and makes prediction for Atletico Madrid clash

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to discuss the upcoming Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils have not been at their best this season, but still remain in a pretty strong position ahead of this second leg after earning a 1-1 draw with Atletico after the first leg in the Spanish capital.

Chadwick thinks it’s pretty clear Man Utd are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, though he also warned that playing away from home could suit the way Atletico play.

“You’ve got to make United favourites,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “To go to Madrid and get a 1-1 draw, albeit not with a brilliant performance … you’d think at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo on form, then you would make them favourites.

“They’re at home, it’s their biggest game of the season, they’ve got the 1-1 draw behind them.

“The way Madrid are set up, an away game might suit them more in a way, so it could be an intriguing game.”

United might also do well to consider Atletico boss Diego Simeone this summer when they make a new permanent managerial appointment.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in as interim manager until the end of this campaign, and it’s not yet clear who will take over once his spell comes to an end.

Chadwick rates Simeone highly and admits he wouldn’t say no to the Argentine taking the job, though he can’t see it happening.

“He’s obviously got the ability to manage someone like United or one of the other big Premier League clubs,” Chadwick said. “But, like with Sir Alex Ferguson, I can’t see him going to another club, with what he’s built at Atletico Madrid.

“He’s an absolute legend there. He’s got great energy and has the team playing in a similar way to he was as a player, everyone working to their maximum.

“I wouldn’t say no to him coming to Manchester United, but I just can’t see him at another club other than Atletico Madrid.”