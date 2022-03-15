Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has provided a huge update on the injury of right-back Kieran Trippier and when Newcastle United could expect him to return.

The England international joined the club in January from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, and scored two big goals from free-kicks before suffering a metatarsal fracture against Everton.

However, Downie has provided a glimmer of hope that Trippier, and long-term absentee Callum Wilson, will return by the end of the season.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they’re both going to be back later in the season, certainly in Kieran Trippier’s case.

“I don’t think it’s a case of he would do well to play again, but I think it’s going to be the latter stages of the season before he features.”

Trippier’s winner against Everton meant the club had won three games in a row, and they continued to put up good results with three wins from their next four before coming unstuck against Champions of Europe Chelsea in a tight 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Emil Krafth has been the man chosen to deputise for Trippier in recent weeks, but he is naturally a centre-back so will of course have his limits to what he can provide in comparison to the England man.

The 31-year-old won the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid last year and started the final of Euro 2020 for England, marking out his credentials as a top player and a steal for Newcastle at just £12m.