Surprise Arsenal transfer target revealed to be high profile La Liga star

High profile La Liga star Eden Hazard has been revealed to be a surprise option as an Arsenal transfer target.

Foot Mercato are reporting The Gunners hold an interest in the former Chelsea winger.

Hazard, 31, has struggled to live up to his price tag since moving to La Liga side Real Madrid in 2019, with injuries and poor form playing their part in the Belgian’s less than impressive stint with the club.

The report indicates Arsenal have initiated first contract with the Belgian, while another Premier League club, Newcastle United are also said to be interested in a summer transfer as well.

Hazard has managed 22 appearances this season, with many of them coming off the bench. He has scored just once in all competitions while he has also laid on two goals for his teammates.

Real Madrid would likely be more than happy to see the back of Hazard, as he has been little more than a drain on resources in recent years.

He won’t reach the astronomical heights he did in his 2019 transfer but according to transfermarkt he is valued at £16.2m, so any deal would either be a loan for a prospective buyer or a majorly cut price deal.