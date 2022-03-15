Manchester United have reportedly agreed a transfer deal for Brighton and England wonderkid Toby Collyer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster, born in 2004, is said to have already signed his contracts to join the Man Utd youth team, with Romano stating this is a done deal.

The Red Devils have a great record when it comes to developing talented young players, and this looks like it could end up being another smart move for the long run.

Collyer has captained England at youth level, so he’s clearly a special player for his age group and showing leadership that could serve him well in the years to come.

Done deal, Toby Collyer will join Manchester United as contracts have been signed today. Talented midfielder born in 2004 leaves Brighton to join Man United youth team. Collyer has already captained England youths and he signs with United on a three year and half deal.

United fans might not see Collyer in their first-team for a while, but one day they could look back at this as an important piece of business by the club.

MUFC need to get some good signings in in the summer that can benefit them in the immediate future, but it’s also important to strengthen at academy level so that they can feel the benefit in the next few years.