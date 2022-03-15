Contracts signed today: Man United transfer for England youth captain a “done deal”, says reporter

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a transfer deal for Brighton and England wonderkid Toby Collyer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The youngster, born in 2004, is said to have already signed his contracts to join the Man Utd youth team, with Romano stating this is a done deal.

The Red Devils have a great record when it comes to developing talented young players, and this looks like it could end up being another smart move for the long run.

Collyer has captained England at youth level, so he’s clearly a special player for his age group and showing leadership that could serve him well in the years to come.

United fans might not see Collyer in their first-team for a while, but one day they could look back at this as an important piece of business by the club.

MUFC need to get some good signings in in the summer that can benefit them in the immediate future, but it’s also important to strengthen at academy level so that they can feel the benefit in the next few years.

