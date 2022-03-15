Tottenham and Arsenal transfer target rejects Premier League for Barcelona

Tottenham and Arsenal transfer target Franck Kessie rejects Premier League move for Barcelona. 

Kessie, an AC Milan midfielder, is out of contract this summer. The Express recently reported that both Tottenham and Arsenal were interested, but it appears he has rejected the Premier League for a move to Spain.

As Fabrizio Romano reports in the tweet above, he rejected two bids from the Premier League, which could potentially be the two North London clubs. It’s reported that both clubs offered more money than Barcelona, but Xavi played a key role in convincing the 25-year-old.

Barcelona sit third in the league and are on an inspired run of form, having not lost in the league since December. Tottenham in particular, are less likely to qualify for European football, which may have been another reason behind his decision.

Although Arsenal sit in fourth position in fantastic form, they’ve had an easier season without European football. If they are to qualify for Europe, we may see them struggle to manage the increased fixture list. Barcelona are used to the congested matches, and still sit third in the league.

 

