Video: Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun scores a beauty for Middlesbrough vs Birmingham

Arsenal are going to need reinforcements up top next season after the departure of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’s future seemingly unclear, so there will be hopes that Folarin Balogun can step up and play a role.

He’s currently caught in that in-between zone where he’s too good for U23 football but won’t play regularly for the Gunners, but his time in the Championship hasn’t yielded an impressive goal return so far.

Perhaps he’s starting to find his feet, and this strike from their game against Birmingham tonight shows a player with some serious talent:

Pictures from Blues TV/Ifollow

Goal. Balogun. What a finish. Get in. 2-0. pic.twitter.com/8K71b11uee — Canadian Boro Fans (@boro_games) March 15, 2022

Pictures from EFL Championship

Time will tell if he needs another loan spell to fully prepare for a full season at the highest level, but there’s no doubt that goals like this will be noticed back at the Emirates.