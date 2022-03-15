Video: Atletico Madrid take controversial lead against Man United in crunch UCL last 16 tie

Atletico Madrid have controversially taken the lead against Manchester United in their Champions League last 16 tie. 

Renan Lodi was found at the far post by a lovely clipped pass by Antoine Griezmann, with Diogo Dalot unable to recover from his poor positioning.

However, Man United could have arguably had a foul in the build-up to the goal when Anthony Elanga went down at  the other end of the pitch.

United have had the lions share of the chances during the game and have done enough to be in front if it wasn’t for a pair of Jan Oblak saves, one of which was at point blank range.

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from beIN Sports

